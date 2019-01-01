Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 28
EPS
$-0.107
Quarterly Revenue
$91.2K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Opthea Questions & Answers
When is Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) reporting earnings?
Opthea (OPT) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 28, 2022 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Opthea’s (NASDAQ:OPT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $227.2K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
