Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Opthea
The latest price target for Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) was reported by SVB Leerink on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting OPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Opthea initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Opthea, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Opthea was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Opthea (OPT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Opthea (OPT) is trading at is $7.49, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
