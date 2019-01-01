Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ:OPNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Opiant Pharma
Opiant Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ: OPNT) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting OPNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 222.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ: OPNT) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Opiant Pharma initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Opiant Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Opiant Pharma was filed on December 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Opiant Pharma (OPNT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $42.00. The current price Opiant Pharma (OPNT) is trading at is $13.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
