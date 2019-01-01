ñol

Old National Bancorp
(NASDAQ:ONB)
15.84
-0.25[-1.55%]
At close: Jun 3
15.84
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.8 - 16.11
52 Week High/Low14.91 - 20.81
Open / Close16.09 / 15.84
Float / Outstanding248.1M / 293M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E15.53
50d Avg. Price15.73
Div / Yield0.56/3.54%
Payout Ratio54.9
EPS-0.13
Total Float248.1M

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), Dividends

Old National Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Old National Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.54%

Annual Dividend

$0.56

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Old National Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Old National Bancorp (ONB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Old National Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Old National Bancorp (ONB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Old National Bancorp ($ONB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Old National Bancorp (ONB) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Old National Bancorp (ONB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Old National Bancorp (ONB) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.14

Q
What is the dividend yield for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)?
A

Old National Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Old National Bancorp (ONB) was $0.14 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

