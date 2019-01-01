Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$0.660
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$513.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$501.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ollie's Bargain Outlet using advanced sorting and filters.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Questions & Answers
When is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reporting earnings?
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.25.
What were Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s (NASDAQ:OLLI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $254.6M, which beat the estimate of $242.9M.
