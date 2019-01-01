OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OLB Gr
OLB Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) was reported by Aegis Capital on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting OLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 791.09% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OLB Gr (NASDAQ: OLB) was provided by Aegis Capital, and OLB Gr maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OLB Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OLB Gr was filed on January 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OLB Gr (OLB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $9.00. The current price OLB Gr (OLB) is trading at is $1.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
