Organon (NYSE:OGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Organon
Organon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Organon (NYSE: OGN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting OGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.58% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Organon (NYSE: OGN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Organon initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Organon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Organon was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Organon (OGN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price Organon (OGN) is trading at is $37.18, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
