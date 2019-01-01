Oragenics (AMEX:OGEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oragenics
Oragenics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oragenics (AMEX: OGEN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OGEN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oragenics (AMEX: OGEN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Oragenics downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oragenics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oragenics was filed on April 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oragenics (OGEN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Oragenics (OGEN) is trading at is $0.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.