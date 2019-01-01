OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OFS Capital
OFS Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.50 expecting OFS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.56% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and OFS Capital upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OFS Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OFS Capital was filed on August 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OFS Capital (OFS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $11.50. The current price OFS Capital (OFS) is trading at is $12.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
