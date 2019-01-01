ñol

Corporate Office Props Tr
(NYSE:OFC)
26.73
-0.51[-1.87%]
At close: Jun 3
26.70
-0.0300[-0.11%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.6 - 27.12
52 Week High/Low23.89 - 30.51
Open / Close27.12 / 26.7
Float / Outstanding77.5M / 112.4M
Vol / Avg.434.8K / 722.7K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E26.97
50d Avg. Price27.36
Div / Yield1.1/4.12%
Payout Ratio111.11
EPS0.53
Total Float77.5M

Corporate Office Props Tr (NYSE:OFC), Dividends

Corporate Office Props Tr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Corporate Office Props Tr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.42%

Annual Dividend

$1.1

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Corporate Office Props Tr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Corporate Office Props Tr ($OFC) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.28

Q
What is the dividend yield for Corporate Office Props Tr (NYSE:OFC)?
A

The most current yield for Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) is 4.43% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

