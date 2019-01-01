QQQ
Range
24.19 - 25.21
Vol / Avg.
816K/777.7K
Div / Yield
1.1/4.42%
52 Wk
23.89 - 30.51
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
169.72
Open
24.45
P/E
38.37
EPS
0.12
Shares
112.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Corporate Office Properties Trust, or COPT, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases office and data center properties throughout the U.S. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio is composed of office buildings in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor and Northern Virginia area. COPT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Most of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of properties to U.S. Government agencies and its contractors in the national security, defense, and IT sectors, such as Northrop Grumman and Boeing. Regional offices in urban submarkets make also make up a sizable percentage of COPT's total square footage.

Earnings

see more
Analyst Ratings

see more
Corporate Office Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Corporate Office Props (OFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corporate Office Props's (OFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Corporate Office Props (OFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting OFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.42% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Corporate Office Props (OFC)?

A

The stock price for Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) is $25.11 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Corporate Office Props (OFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) reporting earnings?

A

Corporate Office Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Corporate Office Props (OFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corporate Office Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Corporate Office Props (OFC) operate in?

A

Corporate Office Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.