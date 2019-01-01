Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting OEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) was provided by UBS, and Orion Engineered Carbons maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orion Engineered Carbons, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orion Engineered Carbons was filed on January 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $24.00. The current price Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) is trading at is $20.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.