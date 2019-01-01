ñol

Oil-Dri Corp of America
(NYSE:ODC)
24.73
0.83[3.47%]
At close: Jun 3
24.13
-0.6000[-2.43%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low23.83 - 24.88
52 Week High/Low22.8 - 38.05
Open / Close23.9 / 24.77
Float / Outstanding4.4M / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.38.6K / 38K
Mkt Cap181.3M
P/E32.17
50d Avg. Price25.82
Div / Yield1.08/4.36%
Payout Ratio137.66
EPS0.29
Total Float4.4M

Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Oil-Dri Corp of America reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 11

EPS

$0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$87.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$87.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Oil-Dri Corp of America using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Oil-Dri Corp of America Questions & Answers

Q
When is Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) reporting earnings?
A

Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 11, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Oil-Dri Corp of America’s (NYSE:ODC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $64.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

