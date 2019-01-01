Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 11
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$87.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$87.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Oil-Dri Corp of America using advanced sorting and filters.
Oil-Dri Corp of America Questions & Answers
When is Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) reporting earnings?
Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Oil-Dri Corp of America’s (NYSE:ODC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $64.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
