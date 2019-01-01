Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$13.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.2M
Earnings History
Ocular Therapeutix Questions & Answers
When is Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) reporting earnings?
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ocular Therapeutix’s (NASDAQ:OCUL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $438K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
