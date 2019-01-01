OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OneConnect Financial Tech
The latest price target for OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) was reported by HSBC on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting OCFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.11% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) was provided by HSBC, and OneConnect Financial Tech downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OneConnect Financial Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OneConnect Financial Tech was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $1.50. The current price OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) is trading at is $1.35, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
