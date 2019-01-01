OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$160.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of OneConnect Financial Tech using advanced sorting and filters.
OneConnect Financial Tech Questions & Answers
When is OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) reporting earnings?
OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which beat the estimate of $-0.20.
What were OneConnect Financial Tech’s (NYSE:OCFT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $108.2M, which missed the estimate of $113.2M.
