Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.950
Quarterly Revenue
$19.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.2M
Earnings History
Orange County Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) reporting earnings?
Orange County Bancorp (OBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)?
The Actual EPS was $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Orange County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
