There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Nuvve Holding Corp is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. It helps to support the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Its Grid Integrated Vehicle (GIV) platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through bidirectional charging solutions.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuvve Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuvve Holding (NVVEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuvve Holding's (NVVEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuvve Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Nuvve Holding (NVVEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuvve Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuvve Holding (NVVEW)?

A

The stock price for Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ: NVVEW) is $0.74 last updated Today at 8:19:13 PM.

Q

Does Nuvve Holding (NVVEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuvve Holding.

Q

When is Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVEW) reporting earnings?

A

Nuvve Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuvve Holding (NVVEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuvve Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuvve Holding (NVVEW) operate in?

A

Nuvve Holding is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.