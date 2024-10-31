This Wingstop Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks upgraded the rating for Wingstop Inc . WING from Hold to Buy and announced a $340 price target. Wingstop shares closed at $289.99 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Oppenheimer analyst Edward Yang upgraded the rating for KLA Corporation KLAC from Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $750 to $850. KLA shares closed at $691.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies, Inc . LHX from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $240 to $300. L3Harris Technologies shares closed at $245.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad upgraded Regions Financial Corporation RF from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $27 to $28. Regions Finl shares closed at $24.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny upgraded the rating for Envista Holdings Corporation NVST from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $16 to $23. Envista shares closed at $19.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

