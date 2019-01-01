Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. Nevro generates the majority of its revenue in the United States. It also receives nearly half of its revenue from Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany.