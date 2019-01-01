|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.860
|-0.860
|0.0000
|REV
|100.260M
|102.760M
|2.500M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nevro’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) and Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC).
The latest price target for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting NVRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.20% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) is $69.66 last updated Today at 8:09:32 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nevro.
Nevro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nevro.
Nevro is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.