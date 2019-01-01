QQQ
Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. Nevro generates the majority of its revenue in the United States. It also receives nearly half of its revenue from Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.860-0.860 0.0000
REV100.260M102.760M2.500M

Nevro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevro (NVRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevro's (NVRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nevro (NVRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting NVRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.20% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevro (NVRO)?

A

The stock price for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) is $69.66 last updated Today at 8:09:32 PM.

Q

Does Nevro (NVRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevro.

Q

When is Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) reporting earnings?

A

Nevro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Nevro (NVRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevro.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevro (NVRO) operate in?

A

Nevro is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.