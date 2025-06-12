Nvidia Just Partnered With A Weight-Loss Giant, But It's Not About Pills

Founder and CEO of Nvidia Corp NVDA, Jensen Huang, announced on Wednesday that the company has inked two new large partnerships to advance its work in healthcare.

The first is with European-based weight loss drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S NVO to accelerate drug discovery and development efforts by leveraging an existing partnership with the Danish Centre for AI Innovation's (DCAI) Gefion AI supercomputer.

The companies aim to create customized AI models and agents that Novo Nordisk can use for early research and clinical development and to apply advanced simulation and physical AI technologies.

Novo Nordisk will use NVIDIA BioNeMo for generative AI-powered drug discovery, NVIDIA NIM, and NVIDIA NeMo microservices for building customized agentic workflows, and the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to create physically accurate simulation environments for developing physical AI applications.

Novo Nordisk researchers will focus on several AI research programs, including using single-cell models to predict cellular responses to drug candidates and structures, as well as designing models to build molecules with drug-like properties.

The second partnership is with IQVIA Holdings, Inc. IQV. At NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech, IQVIA announced the launching of multiple AI orchestrator agents in collaboration with NVIDIA.

These specialized agentic systems are designed to manage and accelerate complex pharmaceutical development workflows for IQVIA's thousands of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device customers.

The new agents will be "orchestrator agents," meaning they will act as supervisors for groups of "sub-agents" with their specialties; the supervising agent will route a received task to the appropriate sub-agent, enabling an efficient and automated workflow.

The companies say IQVIA orchestrator agents can provide a comprehensive understanding of how a treatment will reach patients by analyzing patient records, prescriptions, and lab results in just a few days instead of weeks.

During the first-quarter 2025 earnings call in May, Nvidia unveiled its robotics strategy, positioning the chipmaker for what executives called the emerging "era of robotics" as artificial intelligence expands beyond data centers into physical applications.

"The era of robotics is here. Billions of robots, hundreds of millions of autonomous vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of robotic factories and warehouses will be developed," Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress told analysts during the earnings call.

Price Action: NVDA stock is up 1.02% at $$144.31 at the last check on Thursday.

