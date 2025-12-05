Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Dec. 5, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE)

On Dec. 4, Nucor announced the promotion of Steve Laxton to president and chief operating officer. “Over the past 22 years, Steve has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision and has been instrumental to Nucor’s success. Steve’s new role as President and COO will give him an opportunity to have an even greater impact, and I look forward to working with him in this next chapter of his leadership,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $166.26.

RSI Value: 70.1

70.1 NUE Price Action: Shares of Nucor fell 1.3% to close at $162.54 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Ashland Inc (NYSE:ASH)

On Nov. 4, Ashland posted downbeat quarterly results. “Ashland’s fourth-quarter performance reflects our disciplined approach and ability to deliver results in line with expectations, even as market conditions remained challenging,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer of Ashland. “We maintained strong margins and delivered revenue and EBITDA consistent with prior guidance. Our continued focus on execution helped offset pockets of competitive pressure and muted demand.” The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $78.12.

RSI Value: 71.4

71.4 ASH Price Action: Shares of Ashland rose 0.1% to close at $58.29 on Thursday.

