November 14, 2025 4:36 PM

Warren Buffett Initiates Alphabet Position, Trims Apple In Q3 — Here Are Berkshire's Moves

by Chris Katje
Legendary investor Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) unveiled their latest transactions with a 13F filing showing their third-quarter moves.

Here’s a look at the new positions as of Sept. 30 and the top changes made in the third quarter.

New Positions

In the third quarter, Berkshire took only one new position, which is listed below:

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL): 17,846,142

Based on the new filings, the Magnificent Seven is a top-10 holding for Berkshire Hathaway.

Exited Positions

In the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway exited its position in DR Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI), a stock it had purchased in the second quarter.

Changes to Positions

Along with the new positions disclosed in the latest 13F filing, Berkshire Hathaway revealed changes to existing stock positions, as tracked by 13finfo.

Here were the stocks with the largest increases in the third quarter, ranked by the percentage change in shares:

Lamar was previously a new position unveiled by Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter. Domino's Pizza has been one of the newer stock picks from Berkshire Hathaway, with multiple quarters of increases.

Here were the stocks with the largest decreases in the second quarter, ranked by the percentage change in shares:

Berkshire Hathaway sold more Apple shares in the third quarter, reducing its stake to 238,212,764 shares. The conglomerate has reduced its stake in the tech giant in recent years, but it remains its largest position.

Top Holdings

Here are the top holdings in the fund overall:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

