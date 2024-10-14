This PG&E Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith initiated coverage on NETSTREIT Corp. NTST with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. Netstreit shares closed at $15.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison initiated coverage on Element Solutions Inc ESI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33. Element Solutions shares closed at $25.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Kyle Menges initiated coverage on The Timken Company TKR with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $90. Timken shares closed at $84.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $46. Shoals Technologies shares closed at $5.31 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on PG&E Corporation PCG with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $24. PG&E shares closed at $19.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
