NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate
NexPoint Real Estate Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) was reported by Raymond James on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting NREF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.04% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) was provided by Raymond James, and NexPoint Real Estate maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NexPoint Real Estate, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NexPoint Real Estate was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $24.00. The current price NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) is trading at is $24.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.