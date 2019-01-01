EnPro Indus (NYSE:NPO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

EnPro Indus (NYSE:NPO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnPro Indus beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.53.

Revenue was up $49.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnPro Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.26 1.24 0.94 EPS Actual 1.23 1.40 1.56 1.37 Revenue Estimate 253.77M 267.83M 273.57M 262.05M Revenue Actual 280.80M 283.10M 298.60M 279.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

EnPro Indus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.6 and $7.15 per share.

