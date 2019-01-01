ñol

EnPro Indus (NYSE:NPO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EnPro Indus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$1.830

Quarterly Revenue

$328.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$328.7M

Earnings Recap

 

EnPro Indus (NYSE:NPO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnPro Indus beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.53.

Revenue was up $49.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnPro Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.13 1.26 1.24 0.94
EPS Actual 1.23 1.40 1.56 1.37
Revenue Estimate 253.77M 267.83M 273.57M 262.05M
Revenue Actual 280.80M 283.10M 298.60M 279.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

EnPro Indus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.6 and $7.15 per share.

Earnings History

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
EnPro Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is EnPro Indus (NYSE:NPO) reporting earnings?
A

EnPro Indus (NPO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EnPro Indus (NYSE:NPO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were EnPro Indus’s (NYSE:NPO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $307.6M, which missed the estimate of $316.4M.

