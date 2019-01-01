QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.18 - 3.61
Vol / Avg.
80K/202.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 20.74
Mkt Cap
67.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
18.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Novan Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapies based on nitric oxide for treating dermatology and oncovirus related diseases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.420-0.440 -0.0200
REV770.000K655.000K-115.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Novan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novan (NOVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novan's (NOVN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Novan (NOVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting NOVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 570.39% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Novan (NOVN)?

A

The stock price for Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) is $3.58 last updated Today at 7:06:45 PM.

Q

Does Novan (NOVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novan.

Q

When is Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) reporting earnings?

A

Novan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Novan (NOVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novan.

Q

What sector and industry does Novan (NOVN) operate in?

A

Novan is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.