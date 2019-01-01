|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.420
|-0.440
|-0.0200
|REV
|770.000K
|655.000K
|-115.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Novan’s space includes: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP), Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN), Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) and Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH).
The latest price target for Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting NOVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 570.39% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) is $3.58 last updated Today at 7:06:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Novan.
Novan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Novan.
Novan is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.