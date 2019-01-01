ñol

National Retail Props
(NYSE:NNN)
43.32
-0.69[-1.57%]
At close: Jun 3
43.30
-0.0200[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low43.19 - 43.98
52 Week High/Low40.65 - 50.33
Open / Close43.98 / 43.3
Float / Outstanding110.2M / 175.9M
Vol / Avg.524.1K / 932.1K
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E25.93
50d Avg. Price44.67
Div / Yield2.12/4.90%
Payout Ratio126.35
EPS0.46
Total Float110.2M

National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), Dividends

National Retail Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Retail Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.60%

Annual Dividend

$2.12

Last Dividend

Apr 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

National Retail Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Retail Props (NNN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Retail Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on May 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own National Retail Props (NNN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Retail Props (NNN). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.53

Q
How much per share is the next National Retail Props (NNN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Retail Props (NNN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on May 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN)?
A

National Retail Props has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National Retail Props (NNN) was $0.53 and was paid out next on May 16, 2022.

