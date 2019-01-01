Nelnet (NYSE:NNI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.990
Quarterly Revenue
$481.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$446M
Earnings History
Nelnet Questions & Answers
When is Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) reporting earnings?
Nelnet (NNI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)?
The Actual EPS was $1.08, which hit the estimate of $1.08.
What were Nelnet’s (NYSE:NNI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $161.7M, which missed the estimate of $181M.
