Newmark Group
(NASDAQ:NMRK)
10.31
-0.49[-4.54%]
At close: Jun 3
10.31
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low10.21 - 10.67
52 Week High/Low10.14 - 19.1
Open / Close10.64 / 10.31
Float / Outstanding127.2M / 184.6M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E2.83
50d Avg. Price12.79
Div / Yield0.04/0.39%
Payout Ratio1.1
EPS0
Total Float127.2M

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK), Dividends

Newmark Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Newmark Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.93%

Annual Dividend

$0.12

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Newmark Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Newmark Group (NMRK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newmark Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Newmark Group (NMRK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newmark Group (NMRK). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Newmark Group (NMRK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newmark Group (NMRK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)?
A

Newmark Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Newmark Group (NMRK) was $0.03 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

