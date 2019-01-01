Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 11
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$183.6K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$183.6K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nemaura Medical using advanced sorting and filters.
Nemaura Medical Questions & Answers
When is Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) reporting earnings?
Nemaura Medical (NMRD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 11, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nemaura Medical’s (NASDAQ:NMRD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
