NL Industries (NYSE:NL), Dividends

NL Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NL Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for NL Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 21, 2022.
The next dividend payout for NL Industries ($NL) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of NL Industries (NL) shares by June 6, 2022
The next dividend for NL Industries (NL) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.07
NL Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NL Industries (NL) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 21, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.