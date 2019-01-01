National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.810
Quarterly Revenue
$12.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.7M
Earnings History
National Bankshares Questions & Answers
When is National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) reporting earnings?
National Bankshares (NKSH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were National Bankshares’s (NASDAQ:NKSH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.7M, which missed the estimate of $12.2M.
