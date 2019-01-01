National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Bankshares
National Bankshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting NKSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and National Bankshares initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Bankshares was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Bankshares (NKSH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $37.00. The current price National Bankshares (NKSH) is trading at is $32.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.