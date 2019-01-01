Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Niu Technologies
The latest price target for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) was reported by Jefferies on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.50 expecting NIU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) was provided by Jefferies, and Niu Technologies initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Niu Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Niu Technologies was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Niu Technologies (NIU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.50. The current price Niu Technologies (NIU) is trading at is $7.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
