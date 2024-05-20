Electric Scooter Company Niu Tech Stock Falls After Q1 Print, Read The Details

Niu Technologies NIU reported a fiscal first-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 21.0% to 504.7 million Chinese yuan ($69.91 million), mainly due to an increase in sales volume of 36.8% partially offset by a decrease in revenues per e-scooter of 11.6%.
The company reported earnings per ADS of $(0.10). Adjusted net loss was CNY (48.5) million versus CNY (46.1) million a year ago. The stock price declined after the print.
The number of e-scooters sold increased by 36.8% Y/Y to 129,139, with sales in China growing by 35.1%. International e-scooter sales climbed 47.6% to 19,024 units. The number of franchised stores in China was 2,878 as of March 31, 2024.
The quarterly gross margin declined 280 basis points Y/Y to 18.1%, mainly due to the increased proportion of kick-scooter in international markets, and decreased gross margin of e-scooter in China market.
The operating loss for the quarter was CNY (69.32) million versus a loss of CNY (67.02) million a year ago. The company held CNY 977.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March-end.
Outlook: Niu expects second-quarter revenues of CNY 912 million – CNY 995 million, representing a 10% – 20% Y/Y increase.
During fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 print, Niu said it expects fiscal 2024 sales volume of 1.0 million – 1.2 million units, representing a Y/Y increase of approximately 41% – 69%.
The stock lost over 46% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS.
Price Action: NIU shares traded lower by 1.26% at $2.36 premarket at the last check Monday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.