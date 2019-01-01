ñol

NiSource
(NYSE:NI)
31.42
0.01[0.03%]
At close: Jun 3
31.42
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low31.26 - 31.63
52 Week High/Low23.65 - 32.59
Open / Close31.32 / 31.42
Float / Outstanding303.5M / 405.8M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 4.4M
Mkt Cap12.8B
P/E21.09
50d Avg. Price30.89
Div / Yield0.94/2.99%
Payout Ratio60.07
EPS1.02
Total Float303.5M

NiSource (NYSE:NI), Dividends

NiSource issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NiSource generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.17%

Annual Dividend

$0.94

Last Dividend

Apr 29

Next Dividend

Jul 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NiSource Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NiSource (NI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own NiSource (NI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for NiSource ($NI) will be on August 19, 2022. Investors need to be owners of NiSource (NI) shares by July 29, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next NiSource (NI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for NiSource (NI) will be on July 28, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for NiSource (NYSE:NI)?
A

The most current yield for NiSource (NI) is 3.06% and is payable next on August 19, 2022

