Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$11.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.5M
Earnings History
Natural Health Trends Questions & Answers
When is Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) reporting earnings?
Natural Health Trends (NHTC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Natural Health Trends’s (NASDAQ:NHTC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $51.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
