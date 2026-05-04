Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
earnings image
May 4, 2026 7:11 AM 12 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $420 thousand.

• Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $112.14 million.

• NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $49.16 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $241.03 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $190.28 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $138.54 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $666.00 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $323.21 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $104.36 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $13.65 billion.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• The Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $464.03 million.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.94 million.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $387.57 million.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $107.70 million.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $53.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $135.34 million.

• Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $967.26 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $967.09 million.

• Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $754.59 million.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $397.38 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $255.90 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $506.26 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $10.48 million.

• Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $37.02 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $326.10 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $80.48 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $298.94 million.

• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.43 million.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $849.90 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $776.18 million.

• Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $445.16 million.

• Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $288.57 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $523.32 million.

• Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $102.08 million.

• UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $155.32 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.63 million.

• Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $500.55 million.

• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $442.54 million.

• Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $287.40 million.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $338.94 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $378.35 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $329.03 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $164.62 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $77.67 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $590.65 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $921.99 million.

• Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $64.80 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $363.15 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $430.78 million.

• Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $74.71 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $106.25 million.

• GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $112.06 million.

• V2X (NYSE:VVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $80.13 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $70.67 million.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $267.14 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• RB Global (NYSE:RBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $134.06 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $335.77 million.

• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $340.12 million.

• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $449.70 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $67.75 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $105.97 million.

• Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $300.54 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $451.21 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $70.11 million.

• James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $166.22 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $720.01 million.

• JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $925.69 million.

• Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $227.00 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $199.77 million.

• Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $66.38 million.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $251.67 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $79.64 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $200.76 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $180.17 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $72.28 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $44.87 million.

• Center (NYSE:CSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $66.73 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $834.64 million.

• Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $524.00 million.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $97.44 million.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.79 million.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $23.09 million.

• AH Realty Trust (NYSE:AHRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $52.52 million.

• Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $285.53 million.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $366.05 million.

• Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $100.67 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $313.82 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $303.20 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $178.49 million.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved