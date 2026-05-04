Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $420 thousand.

• Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $112.14 million.

• NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $49.16 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $241.03 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $190.28 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $138.54 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $666.00 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $323.21 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $104.36 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $13.65 billion.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• The Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $464.03 million.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.94 million.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $387.57 million.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $107.70 million.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $53.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $135.34 million.

• Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $967.26 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $967.09 million.

• Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $754.59 million.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $397.38 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $255.90 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $506.26 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $10.48 million.

• Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $37.02 million.

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $326.10 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $80.48 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $298.94 million.

• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.43 million.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $849.90 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $776.18 million.

• Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $445.16 million.

• Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $288.57 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $523.32 million.

• Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $102.08 million.

• UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $155.32 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.63 million.

• Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $500.55 million.

• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $442.54 million.

• Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $287.40 million.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $338.94 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $378.35 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $329.03 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $164.62 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $77.67 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $590.65 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $921.99 million.

• Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $64.80 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $363.15 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $430.78 million.

• Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $74.71 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $106.25 million.

• GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $112.06 million.

• V2X (NYSE:VVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $80.13 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $70.67 million.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $267.14 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• RB Global (NYSE:RBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $134.06 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $335.77 million.

• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $340.12 million.

• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $449.70 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $67.75 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $105.97 million.

• Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $300.54 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $451.21 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $70.11 million.

• James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $166.22 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $720.01 million.

• JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $925.69 million.

• Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $227.00 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $199.77 million.

• Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $66.38 million.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $251.67 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $79.64 million.

• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $200.76 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $180.17 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $72.28 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $44.87 million.

• Center (NYSE:CSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $66.73 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $834.64 million.

• Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $524.00 million.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $97.44 million.

• Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.79 million.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $23.09 million.

• AH Realty Trust (NYSE:AHRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $52.52 million.

• Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $285.53 million.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $366.05 million.

• Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $100.67 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $313.82 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $303.20 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $178.49 million.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.