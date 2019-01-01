ñol

Natural Gas Services Gr
(NYSE:NGS)
14.80
-0.06[-0.40%]
At close: Jun 3
13.79
-1.0100[-6.82%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low14.42 - 14.86
52 Week High/Low8.91 - 14.99
Open / Close14.8 / 14.77
Float / Outstanding10.3M / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.21.1K / 41.6K
Mkt Cap184.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.43
Total Float10.3M

Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS), Dividends

Natural Gas Services Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Natural Gas Services Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Natural Gas Services Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Gas Services Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Gas Services Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Gas Services Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Gas Services Gr.

