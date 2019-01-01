NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting NGL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.15% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) was provided by Wells Fargo, and NGL Energy Partners maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NGL Energy Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NGL Energy Partners was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NGL Energy Partners (NGL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1.75 to $2.00. The current price NGL Energy Partners (NGL) is trading at is $2.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
