Puxin Ltd provides education services. The company's segments consist of K-12 tutoring services and Study abroad tutoring services. Its K-12 tutoring services provide result-oriented educational services in group class settings and through personalized tutoring sessions as well as study plan tailored to fit a student's aptitude, grade level, past academic performance, future academic goals, and other pertinent factors. Study abroad tutoring services are designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries. It generates a majority of its revenue from the K-12 tutoring services segment. Geographically, it operates in PRC.