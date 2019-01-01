QQQ
Range
2 - 2.14
Vol / Avg.
103.8K/4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 8.13
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.02
P/E
-
EPS
-157.6
Shares
8.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Puxin Ltd provides education services. The company's segments consist of K-12 tutoring services and Study abroad tutoring services. Its K-12 tutoring services provide result-oriented educational services in group class settings and through personalized tutoring sessions as well as study plan tailored to fit a student's aptitude, grade level, past academic performance, future academic goals, and other pertinent factors. Study abroad tutoring services are designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries. It generates a majority of its revenue from the K-12 tutoring services segment. Geographically, it operates in PRC.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.480
REV104.411M

see more
Puxin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puxin (NEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puxin (NYSE: NEW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Puxin's (NEW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Puxin (NEW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Puxin (NYSE: NEW) was reported by Citigroup on November 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NEW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Puxin (NEW)?

A

The stock price for Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is $2 last updated Today at 6:13:56 PM.

Q

Does Puxin (NEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puxin.

Q

When is Puxin (NYSE:NEW) reporting earnings?

A

Puxin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Puxin (NEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puxin.

Q

What sector and industry does Puxin (NEW) operate in?

A

Puxin is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.