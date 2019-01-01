QQQ
Range
0.22 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
17.6K/13K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
9.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
40.4M
Outstanding
Newfoundland Discovery Corp is a junior mining exploration company. Its projects include the Grup Property, Bursey Property, Rodger's Cove Property, Johnathan's Pond Properties, Eastern Point Property, Wigwam Property, Goldson Gold Property, and the Southwest Pond Gold Property in Newfoundland; the Northbound Property, Northbound Extension, Southern Star Property, Valentine Mountain Property, Bouvier Property and the Chubb Lithium Property in Quebec.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Newfoundland Discovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newfoundland Discovery (NEWDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newfoundland Discovery (OTCPK: NEWDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Newfoundland Discovery's (NEWDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newfoundland Discovery.

Q

What is the target price for Newfoundland Discovery (NEWDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newfoundland Discovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Newfoundland Discovery (NEWDF)?

A

The stock price for Newfoundland Discovery (OTCPK: NEWDF) is $0.242 last updated Today at 5:11:06 PM.

Q

Does Newfoundland Discovery (NEWDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newfoundland Discovery.

Q

When is Newfoundland Discovery (OTCPK:NEWDF) reporting earnings?

A

Newfoundland Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newfoundland Discovery (NEWDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newfoundland Discovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Newfoundland Discovery (NEWDF) operate in?

A

Newfoundland Discovery is in the sector and industry.