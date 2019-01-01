Newfoundland Discovery Corp is a junior mining exploration company. Its projects include the Grup Property, Bursey Property, Rodger's Cove Property, Johnathan's Pond Properties, Eastern Point Property, Wigwam Property, Goldson Gold Property, and the Southwest Pond Gold Property in Newfoundland; the Northbound Property, Northbound Extension, Southern Star Property, Valentine Mountain Property, Bouvier Property and the Chubb Lithium Property in Quebec.