Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
2M/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
16M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
715.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
NewHydrogen Inc is a developer of clean energy technologies including green hydrogen and lithium-ion battery components. Its current focus is on developing a breakthrough electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NewHydrogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewHydrogen (NEWH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewHydrogen (OTCPK: NEWH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NewHydrogen's (NEWH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NewHydrogen.

Q

What is the target price for NewHydrogen (NEWH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NewHydrogen

Q

Current Stock Price for NewHydrogen (NEWH)?

A

The stock price for NewHydrogen (OTCPK: NEWH) is $0.0224 last updated Today at 5:45:22 PM.

Q

Does NewHydrogen (NEWH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewHydrogen.

Q

When is NewHydrogen (OTCPK:NEWH) reporting earnings?

A

NewHydrogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NewHydrogen (NEWH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewHydrogen.

Q

What sector and industry does NewHydrogen (NEWH) operate in?

A

NewHydrogen is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.