There is no Press for this Ticker
Greenwind Holdings Inc is a development stage company. It is intended to operate in the business of off-grid wind power systems for residential, cabin, recreational vehicle, boat and shop use. The company seeks to source equipment from suppliers at wholesale prices and market, distribute, setup and maintain the equipment, with the target market being Ireland. The organization is based in the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greenwind Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Greenwind Holdings (NEWG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenwind Holdings (OTCEM: NEWG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenwind Holdings's (NEWG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenwind Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Greenwind Holdings (NEWG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenwind Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenwind Holdings (NEWG)?

A

The stock price for Greenwind Holdings (OTCEM: NEWG) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenwind Holdings (NEWG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenwind Holdings.

Q

When is Greenwind Holdings (OTCEM:NEWG) reporting earnings?

A

Greenwind Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenwind Holdings (NEWG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenwind Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenwind Holdings (NEWG) operate in?

A

Greenwind Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.