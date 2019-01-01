QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
13.27 - 13.62
Vol / Avg.
39K/71.6K
Div / Yield
0.68/5.00%
52 Wk
13.44 - 17.65
Mkt Cap
338.5M
Payout Ratio
43.04
Open
13.57
P/E
8.07
Shares
25M
Outstanding
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund's secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal's (NEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NEV)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) is $13.5601 last updated Today at 6:41:13 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NEV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NEV) operate in?

A

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.