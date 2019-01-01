QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Eneti Inc is a shipping company. It owns and operates a fleet of modern mid to large-size dry bulk carriers which provide marine transportation for major bulks. The company's operating segment includes Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. The Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 DWT to 84,000 DWT.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210-0.940 -0.7300
REV28.210M16.516M-11.694M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.480-0.560 -1.0400
REV28.510M34.358M5.848M

Eneti Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Eneti (NETI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eneti (NYSE: NETI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eneti's (NETI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eneti (NETI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eneti (NYSE: NETI) was reported by Citigroup on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting NETI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eneti (NETI)?

A

The stock price for Eneti (NYSE: NETI) is $5.3 last updated Today at 6:41:14 PM.

Q

Does Eneti (NETI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eneti (NETI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Eneti (NYSE:NETI) reporting earnings?

A

Eneti’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Eneti (NETI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eneti.

Q

What sector and industry does Eneti (NETI) operate in?

A

Eneti is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.