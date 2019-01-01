Eneti Inc is a shipping company. It owns and operates a fleet of modern mid to large-size dry bulk carriers which provide marine transportation for major bulks. The company's operating segment includes Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. The Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 DWT to 84,000 DWT.