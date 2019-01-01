Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$2.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2M
Earnings History
Nephros Questions & Answers
When is Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) reporting earnings?
Nephros (NEPH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which hit the estimate of $-0.10.
What were Nephros’s (NASDAQ:NEPH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which missed the estimate of $3.1M.
