Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.50 expecting NEPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 614.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Nephros initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nephros, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nephros was filed on January 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nephros (NEPH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.50. The current price Nephros (NEPH) is trading at is $1.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
