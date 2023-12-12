Insiders Buying Delcath Systems And 3 Other Penny Stocks

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 150 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Nephros

The Trade: Nephros, Inc. NEPH Director, President and CEO Robert R. Banks Jr. acquired a total of 18,000 shares an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $39,647.

On Nov. 8, Nephros posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

On Nov. 8, Nephros posted better-than-expected quarterly results. What Nephros Does: Nephros Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets.

Delcath Systems

The Trade : Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH CEO Gerard Michel acquired a total of 34,000 shares at an average price of $2.94. To acquire these shares, it cost around $99,960.

On Nov. 13, Delcath Systems posted downbeat quarterly results.

: On Nov. 13, Delcath Systems posted downbeat quarterly results. What Delcath Systems Does: Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers.

Charles & Colvard

The Trade : Charles & Colvard, Ltd. CTHR Director Ollin Sykes acquired a total of 61,898 shares at an average price of $0.41. The insider spent around $25,286 to buy those shares.

On Nov. 9, Charles & Colvard posted a wider quarterly loss.

: On Nov. 9, Charles & Colvard posted a wider quarterly loss. What Charles & Colvard Does: Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets, and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market.

FTC Solar

The Trade : FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI Director Ahmad Chatila acquired a total of 13,960 shares at an average price of $0.75. The insider spent around $10,470 to buy those shares.

FTC Solar recently appointed Anthony Carroll as Chairman of newly formed Customer Advisory Board.

: FTC Solar recently appointed Anthony Carroll as Chairman of newly formed Customer Advisory Board. What FTC Solar Does: FTC Solar Inc is a global provider of advanced solar tracker systems, supported by proprietary software and value-added engineering services.

